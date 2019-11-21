https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/21/jim-jordan-sondland-meeting-never-happened/

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan questioned U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Wednesday on a “meeting that never happened.”

“When did the meeting happen again?” he asked Sondland Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“It never did,” Sondland responded.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...