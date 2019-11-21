Reporters were witnesses to a tense standoff when open borders advocates crashed a campaign event for Joe Biden and one man got right in the former vice president’s face about ending all deportations.

The altercation happened at his town hall event in Greenwood, South Carolina, on Thursday.

Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press posted video of the protest, which sprang up after Biden told a woman that he would not end all deportations. Several protesters stood up chanting, “not one more deportation!”

The tense moment came as one protester approached Biden, who waved away his aides trying to get between him and the candidate. Biden then walked away from the man when he couldn’t reason with him.

Julia Terruso of the Philadelphia Inquirer also posted video of the protester accosting Biden.

Terruso also posted an account of the conversation between Biden and the protester, identified as Carlos Rodriguez.

“In 2008 I was a volunteer for Obama,” said Rodriguez. “The fact is over 3 million people that were deported and separated from families…”

“Well you should vote for Trump,” Biden interrupted, walking away. “You should vote for Trump.”

“No, no, no. I’m not gonna do that,” Rodriguez continued.

“I want to make sure immigrant families and people like Silvia aren’t hurt and you have the power, as a candidate, to actually commit to stop all deportations from day one and we want to hear you say that,” he added.

Biden was criticized by some on the left for being so dismissive of the protester’s demands for the end of all deportations.

“The immigrant and latino community should not trust Biden, when he continues to defend Obama’s record 3 Million deportations,” tweeted the account for “Cosecha Movement,” who organized the protest against Biden.

“We are calling on all candidates to implement a moratorium on deportations on Day 1,” they concluded.