Presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) clashed at Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Atlanta after Harris said that “it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage” who appeared on Fox News to criticize Democrats, sat down with President Donald Trump in Trump Tower, and has a relationship with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Harris made the jab after Gabbard ripped the Democratic Party for failing to be “the party that is of, by, and for the people.”

“It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others in foreign policy, by the military industrial complex, and other greedy corporate interests,” the Hawaii congresswoman added. “I’m running for president to be the Democratic nominee that rebuilds our Democratic Party, takes it out of their hands and truly puts it in the hands of the people of this country.”

After Harris was prompted by one of the MSNBC/Washington Post debate moderators to respond, the senator tore into Gabbard’s history of going after Democrats and working with unsavory figures:

“It’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage who is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States, who during the Obama Administration spent four years full time on Fox News criticizing President [Barack] Obama. Who has been full time criticizing people on this stage as affiliated with the Democratic Party. When Donald Trump was elected, not even sworn in, buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Donald Trump in the Trump Tower, fails to call a war criminal by what he is as a war criminal, and then spends full time during the course of this campaign, again, criticizing the Democratic Party.”

Gabbard shot back by accusing her Democratic opponent of trafficking “in lies and smears and innuendos because she cannot challenge the substance of the argument that I’m making.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

