Back in the sixties, and today, the left likes to refer to “AmeriKKKa.” But increasingly it appears that the actual Klan-like organizations are . . . college campuses.

It’s one thing when sensitive campus leftists go krazy over provocateurs like Milo or Ann Coulter. But this week students at SUNY Binghamton shut down a talk from . . . Arthur Laffer. Seriously. A gentle gnome of a man who talks about . . . tax cuts and prosperity! OMG, can’t have that! Just what is the leftist chant here: DOWN WITH THE PATRIARCHAL TAX RATE THAT MAXIMIZES REVENUE!*

Below is the full 53 minute video of the whole disgraceful episode, though you only need to watch the first five or six minutes to get to the heart of the matter (but watch at least to 2:45), which is: dozens of students need to be expelled forthwith from SUNY Binghamton. (Which is what the New York Post thinks.)

Art is a good friend of mine, and one thing I know is that if this stupid leftist mob actually listened to him for 20 minutes, about two-thirds of them would be converted! Which is exactly why, for the left, he must he shut down.

[embedded content]

* Someone on Twitter proposed this chant, but I can’t find it now to give proper credit.