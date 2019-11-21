White House counselor and former pollster Kellyanne Conway likes what she sees in recent numbers coming out in favor of her boss, President Donald Trump — and extended some gratitude to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for making it all possible.

What are the details?

In the midst of House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Conway tweeted Thursday, “Thank you @RepAdamSchiff! NEW #POLL: Support for impeachment has flipped; 45% now oppose.”

“Independents show biggest swing, opposing impeachment 49% to 34%,” she continued, adding, “President Trump’s approval has increased 5 points in past month: 48% approve; 47% disapprove.”

Conway linked to the most recent results from Emerson Polling, which shows approval for President Trump jumped from 43 percent approval in October to 48 percent in November. The analysts report that “support for impeachment has flipped since October from 48% support with 44% opposing to now 45% opposed and 43% in support.”

Notably, the college points out, “The biggest swing is among independents, who oppose impeachment now 49% to 34%, which is a reversal from October where they supported impeachment 48% to 39%.”

Conway, ever the pollster, went on to note in her thread (with further citations) that “In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan: 7 in 10 ‘Obama-Trump voters’ approve of the president’s job performance.”

Further bolstering her case for gratitude toward Schiff — who has spearheaded the highly controversial impeachment probe — Conway pointed to a Politico-Morning Consult Poll released Tuesday that showed “opposition by independents to the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry jumped 10 percentage points in the last week,” The Hill reported.

Anything else?

TheBlaze’s Giancarlo Sopo also presented an array of recent polls Thursday, spelling out the case that despite “testimony from a roster of ‘star witnesses’ and overwhelming negative media coverage of the administration, Americans are less convinced now that President Trump should be impeached than they were before they launched their probe into his dealings with Ukraine during depositions in mid-October.”

This all looks positive for President Trump for now, but Sopo warns, “Things will likely get worse before they get better.”