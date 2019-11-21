House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a hilarious warning about Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) on Thursday in response to an embarrassing farting episode earlier this week that involved Swalwell, saying in an Instagram post that standing behind Swalwell is the last place a person should give an interview.

McCarthy posted a picture of himself conducting a TV interview on Capitol Hill where he was standing behind Swalwell, writing: “The last place you want to stand while giving an interview is behind Rep. Eric Swalwell.”

McCarthy’s post referenced an embarrassing incident involving Swalwell that happened on Tuesday where a loud farting noise was made while Swalwell appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball” with host Chris Matthews.

“The president used tax payer dollars to help the Ukrainians cheat –,” Swalwell said as he paused for a brief moment and then appeared to fart, which was loud. “ — an election …”

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Swalwell later denied that he farted in a series of text messages to BuzzFeed News reporter Addy Baird:

Baird: I’m really sorry about this but I have to ask if this was you or someone in the studio. Swalwell: It was not me!!!!! Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking. Baird: You look like you heard it and are stifling a laugh. Swalwell: I def did not hear it.

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/IYmHwYfuGf — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019

Here are some of the top reactions to the incident:

Tim Pool: “Swalwell pauses and flinches at the exact moment someone lightly drags a mug across a desk instead of just picking it up like a regular person. What an insane attempt at saving Swalwell. #Fartgate”

Swalwell pauses and flinches at the exact moment someone lightly drags a mug across a desk instead of just picking it up like a regular person What an insane attempt at saving Swalwell#Fartgate https://t.co/l7gp2WaRpo — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 19, 2019

Western Caucus: “This is a flagrant violation of the United States Clean Air Act of 1970. #fartgate”

This is a flagrant violation of the United States Clean Air Act of 1970. #fartgate https://t.co/WHasGw2PPD — Western Caucus (@westerncaucus) November 19, 2019

Nickelodeon: “Just a reminder: Farts are still funny 😂💨 #fartgate”

Just a reminder: Farts are still funny 😂💨 #fartgate — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 19, 2019

David Martosko: “Eric Swalwell’s fart is polling higher than Pete Buttigieg in South Carolina. #fartgate”

Eric Swalwell’s fart is polling higher than Pete Buttigieg in South Carolina. #fartgate — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 19, 2019

Good Morning Britain: “A Democratic Congressman’s appearance on a US breakfast show yesterday has caused a bit of a stink across the pond #FartGate @piersmorgan recreates the moment! Sound on for this one!!”

A Democratic Congressman’s appearance on a US breakfast show yesterday has caused a bit of a stink across the pond #FartGate@piersmorgan recreates the moment! Sound on for this one!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W4zo3WB3ZC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 19, 2019

Josh Jordan: “[November 18, 2029] Kid: Dad – when did our country become so united and started actually working together again?

Me: Ten years ago a man named Eric Swalwell ripped a fart so amazing on TV that both parties got together to post memes, literally transcending politics. #fartgate”

[November 18, 2029] Kid: Dad – when did our country become so united and started actually working together again? Me: Ten years ago a man named Eric Swalwell ripped a fart so amazing on TV that both parties got together to post memes, literally transcending politics. #fartgate — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 19, 2019

Stephen Miller: “I’ve isolated and slowed the moment of the fart. You can clearly see Swalwell brace forward, tense up for a moment, and then relax. He dealt it.”

I’ve isolated and slowed the moment of the fart. You can clearly see Swalwell brace forward, tense up for a moment, and then relax. He dealt it. pic.twitter.com/Nzo93RoNfR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2019

Ted Cruz: “Leaked footage of Swalwell on MSNBC last night…”

Leaked footage of Swalwell on MSNBC last night… pic.twitter.com/PzT1ka1c14 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 19, 2019