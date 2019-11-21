On Wednesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about Jim Jordan nailing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during the impeachment hearing. Video and partial transcript below:

Why didn’t Lieutenant Colonel Vindman express his concerns to his boss? Vindman was the director of European affairs on the NSC, his boss is Tim Morrison and on the NSC — why did he go to a lawyer? Why did he go around the official process? Jim Jordan, Republican congressman, as usual, nails him:

JORDAN: After the call, why didn’t you go to Mr. Morrison? VINDMAN: I went immediately, per the instructions from the July 10 incident, I went immediately to Mr. Eisenberg. After that, once I made that — expressed my concerns — It was an extremely busy week. A PCC just finished, we had the call, and then we had a deputy’s meeting which consumed all of my time. I was working extremely long days.

Oh, yeah? Is that right, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman? So the reason that you didn’t go to your superiors and follow the chain of command here when you wanted to change U.S. policy single-handedly, the reason that you went to a lawyer instead, but you didn’t have time to go to your boss, is because you were really busy that week?

Are you joking? This is like a freshman in college who didn’t finish his term paper on time, making an excuse to his professor. You had time to go to the lawyer, you had time to gin up this whole conspiracy, this whole impeachment hoax, which we’ve heard is a hoax based on now what, like five major witnesses called forth by Adam Schiff to testify. So you had time to do that, but you didn’t have time to go to your boss? Give me a break.

You had time to talk to somebody, and it wasn’t even just the lawyer. He didn’t have time to talk to his boss, but he had time to talk to the lawyer and he had time to talk to somebody else in the murky, Deep State intelligence community. Jim Jordan pulls that out of him:

JORDAN: So the lawyer, you not only didn’t go to your boss, you said you tried, but you didn’t go to your boss. You went straight to the lawyer, and the lawyer told you not to go to your boss? VINDMAN: No, he didn’t tell me until — JORDAN: Why didn’t you go to your direct report, Mr. Morrison? Your response was — this is page 102 — because Mr. Eisenberg had told me to take my concerns to him. And I ask you, “did Mr. Eisenberg tell you not to report? To go around Mr. Morrison,” and you said actually, he did say that I shouldn’t talk to any other people. Is that right? VINDMAN: Yes, but there’s a whole, there’s a period of time in there, between when I spoke to him and when he circled back around. It wasn’t that long a period of time, but it was enough time for me to — JORDAN: Enough time for you to talk to someone that you won’t tell us who it is, right? VINDMAN: I’ve been instructed not to, Representative Jordan. JORDAN: Here’s what I’m getting: The lawyer told you don’t talk to any other people, and you interpret that as not talking to your boss. But you talk to your brother, you talk to the lawyers, you talk to Secretary Kent, and you talk to the one guy Adam Schiff won’t let you tell us who he is. VINDMAN: Representative Jordan, I did my job.

What a little weasel this guy is. I love this. So Jim Jordan says, “Lt. Col. Vindman, the lawyer told you not to talk to your boss?” Well no, he didn’t tell me not to talk to my boss — until he told me not to talk to my boss. Oh, okay. And you didn’t have time to talk to anybody, right? Yeah, that’s right. I didn’t have time to talk to anybody other than your brother, and other than the secretary, and other than the whistleblower, and other than all that, you had time to talk to them, right?

Obviously, at this point, Vindman has nothing to say so he just comes out and says, “Mr. Jordan, I did my job. No, you didn’t do your job; you did the opposite of your job. What Vindman refers to so much throughout this mindless testimony is how he did go to the bureaucrats, he did go to the inter-agency — that’s the term that keeps coming up — he did go to the federal bureaucracy. But he didn’t go to his boss, he didn’t follow the chain of command. He didn’t follow the president’s policy.

The inter-agency, that’s the battle here. The president, the elected guys, the American people vs. the decisions of the inter-agency, the federal bureaucracy, the Deep State. This guy, Vindman, is an operative with an agenda. He’s just admitted it himself.

Listen to full episodes of “The Michael Knowles Show” on iTunes.



Watch “The Ben Shapiro Show” on-demand!