New York Jets star Le’Veon Bell is done with taking random NFL drug tests.

The elite running back tweeted Wednesday that he’s “not doing another” after he was given five random tests in the past 10 weeks. He added, ” I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I done had 5 “random” HGH blood test in 10 weeks…@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.. — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 20, 2019

This is about to get really interesting. If Bell refuses to take an NFL drug test, then he’s going to get suspended. That’s just the way it is.

Drug tests in the NFL aren’t voluntary. Well, I suppose if you don’t take one you’re volunteering for a suspension, but you all get the point.

If Bell gets hit with one and doesn’t take it, then the league will 100% keep him off of the field.

Having said that, I fully understand why Bell would be pissed. Five drug tests in 10 weeks? That’s absolutely absurd.

I 100% understand him being frustrated, upset and wanting it to stop. Unless the NFL has a damn good reason for all the random tests, there’s no reason to have him getting tested every other week.

He has every right in the world to be upset. I don’t blame him one bit.

Now, I’m really looking forward to the standoff between Bell and the NFL if he gets hit with another one. That’s going to be absolutely electric.

Spoiler alert: the league almost always wins.