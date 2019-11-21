Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on the State Department to provide documents related to the claims that Joe Biden abused the office of vice president in his relations with Ukraine during the Obama administration.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the request in a letter published on Thursday and tweeted about the probe.

“Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” he tweeted.

The accusations center around suspicions that Biden used his position as vice president to withhold support from Ukraine until they fired a prosecutor that was looking into corruption at the energy company Burisma. That company had also hired Hunter Biden, prompting many to wonder if Biden was trying to help his son by abusing his office.

“Why would you wanna fire the guy after he prosecuted the person you said was the dirtiest person in all of Ukraine?” said Graham to Sean Hannity about the probe.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readouts of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of the Ukraine in February, after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” he explained.

“After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in, Hunter Biden’s law business partner meets with John Kerry, and Vice President Biden on three occasions makes a phone call to the President of Ukraine, and goes over there in March, and they fire the guy!” Graham added.

Here’s video of Graham on Ukraine:

[embedded content]

Graham demands Biden documents from State Department



www.youtube.com

