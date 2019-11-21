The House impeachment inquiry will hear from Fiona Hill and David Holmes on Thursday.

Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, is expected to provide insight into then-national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonFive bombshells from explosive Sondland testimony Chris Wallace: Sondland testimony ‘took out the bus and ran over’ Trump, top aides Live coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption MORE’s actions as President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBiden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep FBI sought interview with whistleblower at heart of impeachment probe MORE pushed for the Ukrainian government to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE and his son Hunter and the 2016 election.

Holmes, an embassy staffer in Kyiv, testified behind closed doors earlier this month that he overheard U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE telling Trump over the phone at a restaurant that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “loves your ass.”



Trump seeks to cast doubt on State official’s claim

9:37 a.m.

Trump sought to cast doubt on Holmes’s allegation that he overheard a call between the president and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, tweeting about the difficulty of eavesdropping on phone conversations not on speakerphone. “I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great,” Trump tweeted just before Holmes made his opening statement. “Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation,” Trump continued. “I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!” The tweet was an indication that Trump is tuned in to Thursday morning’s proceedings in the House impeachment inquiry. It is the fifth day of public testimony. ADVERTISEMENT Nunes requests ‘minority day of hearings’ for other witnesses 9:21 a.m. House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesNunes’s facial expression right before lawmakers took break from Sondland testimony goes viral The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Sondland affirms quid pro quo for Ukraine in public testimony Live coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption MORE (R-Calif.) requested in his opening remarks on Thursday that Schiff schedule a “minority day of hearings” to hear from witnesses Nunes claimed Schiff had “continuously blocked.” “Republican members transmit our request to convene a minority day of hearings,” Nunes said. “To date, you have blocked key witnesses that we have requested testify as part of this partisan impeachment inquiry.” While Nunes did not mention any witnesses by name, during previous impeachment inquiries, Nunes had repeatedly called on Schiff to allow the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden to testify. “We look forward to the chair promptly scheduling an agreed-upon time for the minority day of hearings so we can hear from key witnesses that you have continually blocked from testifying,” Nunes said. He also pushed back against claims by Hill in her opening statement that “some of you on this committee” do not believe that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. Nunes pointed to the Republican House Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference efforts put out in 2018 as proving that this was not the case. “It is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target,” Nunes said.

Trump lashes out ahead of hearing

9:20 a.m.

President Trump tweeted repeatedly at the outset of Thursday’s hearing, lashing out at Schiff, calling the impeachment inquiry a “hoax,” and bashing the media for what he described as unfair coverage of witness testimony the day prior.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He also claimed that Republicans were dealing with “human scum” on the part of the Democrats and repeatedly urged the public to read the transcripts of his calls with Ukraine.

“The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!” Trump tweeted.

Schiff lays out how Hill and Holmes’ testimonies weave into Ukraine affair 9:20 a.m. Schiff used his opening remarks to summarize how Holmes and Hill, in their closed door depositions, described their growing concern over the hold in releasing U.S. aid to Ukraine. Schiff laid out how Holmes was the staffer who overheard Trump in a private phone call with U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland — who testified publicly on Thursday — inquire about the “investigation,” which Sondland allegedly later told Holmes was about former Vice President Joe Biden. “In conditioning a meeting with Zelensky and then military aid on securing an investigation of his rival, Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States. As Ambassador Sondland would later tell career Foreign Service Officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the President, Trump ‘did not give a [expletive]’ about Ukraine,” Schiff said in his opening remarks. Schiff also detailed how Hill repeatedly raised alarm about Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine foreign policy, particularly his campaign to oust U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchFive bombshells from explosive Sondland testimony How Trump has disowned most of the impeachment witnesses Watchdog group sues State Department to release communications related to John Solomon MORE, who was recalled in May of this year. She also voiced concern about the effort by Trump officials to press Ukrainian representatives for investigations. ADVERTISEMENT “In early 2019, Dr. Hill became concerned by the increasing prominence of Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer,” Schiff highlighted at the start of the hearing. At one point, former national security advisor John Bolton directed Hill to report Sondland to an NSC legal advisor after he raised the need for a public statement on the investigations in a meeting with Zelensky representatives. “Bolton directed Dr. Hill to report this to NSC legal advisor, John Eisenberg, telling her, ‘You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this, and you go ahead and tell him what you’ve heard and what I’ve said,’” Schiff read in his opening remarks.

Schiff gavels in hearing

9:06 a.m.

Impeachment witness Fiona Hill to knock Republicans over ‘fictional narrative’ of Ukraine election meddling

8:33 a.m.

Fiona Hill, a former top Russia analyst for the White House, is expected to fiercely dispute GOP claims that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election and warn that Russia is benefiting from the spread of this “fictional narrative.”

Hill is expected to directly address members of the committee who she says appear to believe that Ukraine, not Russia, carried out a campaign to sow discord during the 2016 election.

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Hill will say, according to a copy of her opening statement.

Trump: It was a ‘GREAT’ day for GOP and me in Wednesday’s impeachment hearings

7:52 a.m.

President Trump on Thursday claimed that the round of public impeachment hearings on Wednesday represented a “great” day for him and the Republican Party, arguing that the “fake” and “corrupt” media weren’t covering the event in a fair way.

“The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event,” Trump said on Twitter, echoing comments he’s made throughout the House impeachment inquiry. “FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!”



7 a.m.

On Wednesday, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified that there was a quid pro quo between Ukraine conducting politically motivated investigations and getting a meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sondland said the connection between these two issues was widely known throughout the administration.



Five bombshells from explosive Sondland testimony

Laura Cooper later told lawmakers that Ukraine was aware of potential issues with U.S. security assistance in July, earlier than previously known.

The deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine told the House Intelligence Committee that her staff received emails on July 25 in which the State Department said the Ukrainian Embassy and House Foreign Affairs Committee were “asking about security assistance.”