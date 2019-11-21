http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZN7uc0KprqE/

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its seventh public hearing on Thursday as part of their impeachment inquiry against President Trump with testimonies from Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

9:18 A.M. — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) fact-checks Schiff in real-time: 

9:16 A.M. — Schiff”s still going. 

9:13 A.M. — More of Schiff’s opening remarks: 

9:09 A.M. — Schiff is delivering his opening statement: “In conditioning a meeting with Zelensky and then military aid on securing an investigation of his rival, Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States.”

9:06 A.M. — Hill and Holmes have arrived for their testimony. 

8:59 A.M. — This is the scene from inside the hearing room moments before Hill and Holmes testify. 

8:43 A.M. — Holmes joins Hill in arriving on Capitol Hill for their testimony. 

8:34 A.M. — Hill arrives on Capitol Hill for her testimony. 

8:15 A.M. — President Trump laces into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ahead of today’s hearing: 

8:03 A.M. — Hill expected to tell congressional investigators that partisan politics propagated a “fictional” narrative regarding Ukraine. “I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she is expected to say in her opening statement. 

