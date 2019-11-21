The House Intelligence Committee will hold its seventh public hearing on Thursday as part of their impeachment inquiry against President Trump with testimonies from Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

9:18 A.M. — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) fact-checks Schiff in real-time:

Schiff just said in his latest opening statement parody that the President demanded an investigation of Joe Biden in return for US $. This is a lie. Unfortunately we now expect nothing less from this total Schiff Show. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 21, 2019

9:16 A.M. — Schiff”s still going.

Schiff: “Another concern that arose for Dr. Hill was the discovery of a potential NSC back channel in Ukraine. Hill learned that an NSC staff member who didn’t work on Ukraine may have been providing Ukraine-related information to Pres. Trump that Dr. Hill was not made aware of.” pic.twitter.com/7wpUNYTX3L — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

9:13 A.M. — More of Schiff’s opening remarks:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “As Amb. Sondland would later tell foreign service officer David Holmes after speaking to the president, Trump didn’t ‘give a s*** about Ukraine.’ He cares about big stuff that benefits him like the Biden investigation that Giuliani was pushing.” pic.twitter.com/01sWF4KOR3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

9:09 A.M. — Schiff is delivering his opening statement: “In conditioning a meeting with Zelensky and then military aid on securing an investigation of his rival, Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States.”

HAPPENING NOW: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff delivers opening statement https://t.co/OVa306iBP7 pic.twitter.com/NJcWNQLmOT — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2019

9:06 A.M. — Hill and Holmes have arrived for their testimony.

Fiona Hill and David Holmes arrive for Day 5 of the public impeachment inquiry hearings. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/0tgabHfPrN — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) November 21, 2019

8:59 A.M. — This is the scene from inside the hearing room moments before Hill and Holmes testify.

8:43 A.M. — Holmes joins Hill in arriving on Capitol Hill for their testimony.

David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of his public testimony as part of the impeachment hearing.https://t.co/XTZyHAE4x3 pic.twitter.com/rEWEgKw9VY — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 21, 2019

8:34 A.M. — Hill arrives on Capitol Hill for her testimony.

Dr. Fiona Hill, Trump’s former top Russia adviser, arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of her public testimony as part of the impeachment hearing.https://t.co/XTZyHAE4x3 pic.twitter.com/xVbN05d6tw — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 21, 2019

8:15 A.M. — President Trump laces into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ahead of today’s hearing:

I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

…..But we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

8:03 A.M. — Hill expected to tell congressional investigators that partisan politics propagated a “fictional” narrative regarding Ukraine. “I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she is expected to say in her opening statement.