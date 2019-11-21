Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) told Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, that Rep. Mike TurnerMichael Ray TurnerLive coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption Sunday shows — Spotlight shifts to Sondland ahead of impeachment inquiry testimony House Intelligence Republican: Trump Yovanovitch tweet ‘not witness intimidation’ MORE’s (R-Ohio) “epic mansplaining” was inappropriate.

“Dr. Hill, first of all I thought that was some epic mansplaining that you were forced to endure by my colleague Mr. Turner and I want you to know some of us think it was inappropriate,” Maloney said Thursday during Hill’s public testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I appreciate your forbearance.”

Earlier in the hearing Turner had told Hill she provided “probably the greatest evidence before us to illustrate the problem with hearsay.”

Turner called out Hill for her opening statement remarks in which she disputed Republican claims that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“You said based on questions and statements I have heard some of you on this committee — that’d be us — appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country,” Turner said, and then held up a report on Russian active measures that “was voted on by all of us.”

“A little small, like, effort on your part Dr. Hill and you would’ve known that what you said was not true,” Turner added.

Turner’s remarks during his time were not framed as a question and Hill did not respond.

During her opening statement Hill said, “I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did.”

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” she added.