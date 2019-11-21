An unnamed man had a bold plan to improve the club football team at Florida Gulf Coast.

FGCU doesn’t have an NCAA football program, but that didn’t stop somebody from trying to lure in big time football recruits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to CollegeFootballTalk, a man offered recruits scholarships to play football at FGCU. The only problem is the scholarships and football team don’t exist, and they’d just be playing club.

A statement from the school said the situation has “caused a great deal of confusion.”

Florida Gulf Coast University Statement on Football pic.twitter.com/rRUfNitVxb — FGCU (@fgcu) November 20, 2019

This is such an alpha move and classic football guy stunt that I love it. You know you’re down to win titles when you start offering fake scholarships for club football.

Anybody who hates this move just doesn’t understand what it takes to win. You think other club teams are out here recruiting D1 talent?

Hell no. Not a snowball’s chance in hell.

This man, who should never have to pay for a beer again, was doing whatever it took to stack up wins. If that means offering scholarships that don’t exist, then so be it.

In football, you do whatever it takes to win. I don’t care if it’s the FBS or club. You win by any means necessary.

Imagine showing up to FGCU thinking you were a D1 football player, finding out it’s just a club team and then being informed the school doesn’t even have an NCAA team.

At that point, it’s really kind of on the player. If they couldn’t run a Google search before showing up, then they only have themselves to blame.

Either way, this is one of the funniest things I’ve heard in a long time. This hero deserves a spot on Nick Saban’s staff. His dirty tricks and winning mentality would fit in perfectly in the SEC.

Major props to this dude. I absolutely want to drink a beer with him.