Conservative radio host Mark Levin compared Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff to a modern-day Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who after having thrown all he had at the Americans at Pearl Harbor lamented that his country had awakened a “sleeping giant.”

Commenting on Thursday night’s “Hannity” about the ongoing House impeachment inquiry led by Schiff as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Levin contended that the California lawmaker had thrown “everything” he had at President Donald Trump, yet still came up empty.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“After we were attacked at Pearl Harbor, Admiral Yamamoto of Japan, he said, ‘I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,’” Levin said. “You know, Adam Schiff, you are in some ways Admiral Yamamoto — you just awakened a sleeping giant. You through everything you had at the president, the Republicans at 63 million voters who voted for this president, and this is the best you have? This is the best you have? You have nothing.”

This, according to Levin, despite the fact that Schiff “controlled everything,” including the witness, information, hearing room, rules, timing, press events, and ultimately the charging documents.

“You are the Democrat party’s Yamamoto,” he said. “Even now, with all the control that you’ve had and all the positive press, and all the clownish legal analysts and the rest, and the propaganda that they’re pushing and they’re celebrating, the polls for Donald Trump are going up.”

The Fox News weekend host explained that soon, the GOP-led Senate will have control, and the American people, who “revere their Constitution,” will “demand fairness from their representatives.” (RELATED: Devin Nunes Yields To Adam Schiff ‘For Story Time Hour’)

“Let me tell you something, Democrats, you screwed up big time,” Levin said.

The conservative talk show host went on to explain the weaknesses in Schiff’s case, including the fact that “not a single witness could or did accuse the president of criminality.”

[embedded content]