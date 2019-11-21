https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/21/melania-stuns-gorgeous-black-coat-boots/

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous black coat and black boots at the White House.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump following the National Medal of Arts Ceremony.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black gloves and black leather high-heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS dazzled when she showed up in a striking black top and matching pants number as she joined Trump ahead of the medal ceremony.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she shined in a pretty powder blue coat and black dress for the welcoming of Turkey’s president to the WH.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

