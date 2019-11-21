Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous black coat and black boots at the White House.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump following the National Medal of Arts Ceremony.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black gloves and black leather high-heel boots.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS dazzled when she showed up in a striking black top and matching pants number as she joined Trump ahead of the medal ceremony.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she shined in a pretty powder blue coat and black dress for the welcoming of Turkey’s president to the WH.

