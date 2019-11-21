Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez is being held without bond while facing more than 20 criminal charges for allegedly sending images and texts to a girl who prosecutors said was 13 when Vazquez first began his relationship with her.

The two-time National League All-Star was arrested in September and charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor, among other charges, over his alleged contact with the same girl.

The latest charges, which were filed after authorities examined Vazquez’s phone, include 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and another charge of corruption of a minor, CNN reported.

#BREAKING: Nearly two dozen new charges filed against Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez https://t.co/eMzLWoWTCX pic.twitter.com/ezSYAvmNIT — WPXI (@WPXI) November 19, 2019

During a Tuesday hearing on the new charges, Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Thompson testified that Vazquez admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the girl in 2017 in his car while parked in the driveway of her home, as well as sending her explicit photos and videos, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

That admission contradicted earlier denials, the trooper said.

“Initially, he told me nothing had happened between them,” Thompson said.

“He indicated she was too young.”

The new charges pertain to seven photos and three videos Vazquez and the girl sent each other while “in various stages of nudity,” Thompson said.

Vazquez also faces charges in Florida related to the same underage girl.

The girl’s mother found explicit photos on her daughter’s phone and contacted authorities.

The Florida charges claim that he sent the girl photos and video that did not reveal his face but which showed tattoos on his body that allowed authorities to identify him.

Vazquez is accused of sending the girl, now 16, images as recently as July.

In Mt. Pleasant, PA, for Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez’ preliminary hearing. He’s been held without bond. Expecting his lawyer to seek release on bond today. pic.twitter.com/0af0sYp93P — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) November 19, 2019

During Tuesday’s hearing in Pennsylvania, attorney Robert Wheelock sought to have Vazquez released on bond

Wheelock said a mental health evaluation showed Vazquez was not a predator.

Assistant District Attorney James Lazar, however, said Vazquez was a high flight risk due to his income and the harsh penalties he would face if convicted, which could include prison and deportation.

District Judge Charles D. Moore denied requests for bond for Vazquez, who is a citizen of Venezuela.

“I’m not comfortable with putting him in a position of being out in our community,” he said.

Major League Baseball has placed Vazquez on administrative leave.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.