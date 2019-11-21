Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against the appearance of Ann Coulter on the UC Berkeley campus on Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Natalie Orenstein

UC Berkeley police report that they have made arrests on the Cal campus Wednesday night relating to a talk by right-wing pundit Ann Coulter.

In a tweet posted at 8:21 p.m. UCPD said “multiple masked protesters” were arrested.

Follow Berkeleyside’s live tweets from the campus — there’s no need to have a Twitter account to see the tweets.

Coulter, who was slated to begin her talk at 9 p.m., was invited to the campus by the Berkeley College Republicans for a talk called “Adios, America!”

Our reporter Natalie Orenstein, who is at the scene, reported, around 9:15 p.m. that there were “hundreds” of protesters demonstrating and chanting slogans such as “Families Belong Together,” as well as anti-police sentiment outside Wheeler Hall.

Barricades were erected in front of Wheeler Hall, police were in attendance and messages are being projected onto the façade of Wheeler Hall.

“We’re here to show our support for DACA and also to protest white supremacy,” Hamid Hakimi, a junior at Cal, told Berkeleyside. He and a friend, who arrived at the demonstration around 7 p.m., were part of a “human chain” of protesters who were trying to block people from entering the hall to hear Coulter.

Jack, a freshman at Cal, said they were protesting because they don’t like fascists. “Her views are not something we should give a platform to,” they said. “That was true in 2017 and that’s still the case. It’s even more appalling because today is Transgender Day of Remembrance. I’m here to represent my community as a queer and trans student. It’s appalling that the administration would even consider having someone with extremely hateful rhetoric.”

Jack, a UC Berkeley freshman, said they were protesting on the campus Nov. 20 because Ann Coulter’s views “are not something we should give a platform to.” Photo: Natalie Orenstein

The Coulter talk was wrapping up shortly after 10 p.m., according to UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof.

This is not the first time Coulter has caused a commotion in Berkeley. In April 2017, Coulter cancelled a scheduled talk, also hosted by the Berkeley College Republicans, saying she did not feel her safety would be guaranteed. The cost of providing police to ensure violence did not break out at a rally to protest the cancellation of her speech amounted to $500,000, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

This developing story was updated regularly.

