Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has reportedly accused Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur last Thursday.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely from the NFL after he hit Rudolph in the head with the QB’s own helmet during an absurd brawl. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

According to ESPN on Thursday, the Browns defensive end told the NFL during his appeal hearing that Rudolph used a “racial slur” moments before all hell broke loose.

A Steeler’s spokesperson told ESPN that Rudolph “vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur” moments before the brawl got underway.

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

I’m not sure this is going to be a winning strategy for Garrett at all. First, if Rudolph did call Garrett a racial slur, which he’s denied, it doesn’t excuse hitting someone in the head with a helmet.

The Browns star could have done damage that never could have been fixed. Luckily, he didn’t but it easily could have happened.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Secondly, if this is true, where are the other witnesses? As you can see in the videos above, there are people everywhere.

How would nobody else have heard it and how are we only just hearing about this now? These are questions that Garrett should explain.

Still, it ultimately won’t matter. Is calling somebody a racial slur terrible if it actually happened? Of course. It’s awful, but it doesn’t excuse actions that could have killed Rudolph.

We’ll see how the NFL takes this new information into account, but I highly doubt Garrett is going to see his suspension get reduced for this allegation.

Offensive words don’t justify violence, and the NFL is trying to send a message here.