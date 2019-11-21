Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Thursday to call for an independent outside investigation after his indictment on bribery charges because prosecutors “didn’t seek the truth” and “were looking for me.”

“An independent external committee should be set up to investigate the method and put an end to it,” Netanyahu said in one of four posts. “It’s time to investigate the researchers.

“It is time to investigate the prosecutor’s office confirming polluted investigations,” he said.

Minutes later, the prime minister tweeted: “Didn’t seek the truth. They were looking for me.

“The researchers need to be investigated!”

He kicked off his rant by posting: “Explore the researchers!”

In another tweet, Netanyahu vowed: “I won’t let the lie go forever.

“I will continue to lead the country by law, just as it is written, I will continue to lead the country responsibly, with dedication, with concern for the security and future of us all.

“For the sake of the state, researchers need to be investigated!”

Netanyahu’s posts came shortly after Israel’s longest-serving prime minister accused authorities of an “attempted coup” through an indictment on bribery and other charges stemming from three long-running cases.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the charges that included bribery, breach of trust and fraud relating to $264,000 in gifts he allegedly accepted in ultimate exchange for improved coverage by two Israeli news organizations.

Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged.

“I deeply respect the justice system in Israel,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks. “But you have to be blind not to see that something bad is happening to police investigators and the prosecution.

“We’re seeing an attempted coup by the police with false accusations.”