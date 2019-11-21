Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the winner of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, but the real “loser” was the Democratic Party, as it is “working very hard to become the boring party,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday.

“The number one reality about these debates is they are boring,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “(They have) standard politicians saying standard things. What made the Republican debates in 2016 so different they were a reality show with Donald Trump and people watched them because you didn’t know what Trump was going to do.”

But the Democratic candidates are “going through their numbers” and have been “coached and consulted…it’s staged and boring.”

That is dangerous for them, he added, as they are up against Trump who has spent 13 years in reality television.

Buttigieg is surging because he is not like the other candidates, said Gingrich.

“I think a lot of Democrats look up and they go ‘not Sanders again,” he added. “And then, I think there was a brief period where Elizabeth Warren was really gaining momentum until people realized that she actually wanted to take away their health insurance. At that point, Medicare for all became a disaster and is dragging her down ever since she explained it.”

Gingrich said several months ago that Sen. Kamala Harris was the most likely nominee, but she has staged a bad candidacy and drops more with each debate. Now, Gingrich said he likes Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, who Harris attacked during the debate

“She has a great smile,” said Gingrich. “She looks totally self-contained. Harris looks like she is struggling and attacking…I think that as a veteran in the military, she has a sense of the real world that Harris does not have.”

