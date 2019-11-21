Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers apparently has his eyes on another NFL team for 2020.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, there is a rumor floating around the NFL that the Chargers starting quarterback will be a free agent this offseason and would “love” to play for the Titans.

A rumor “making its way through league circles” is that Philip Rivers, who will be a free agent this summer, would “love” to play for the Titans, per @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/eNBZm7h7fL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 20, 2019

The Titans? I don't really get this, and I'm not even sure Tennessee would want Rivers. The Titans are clearly done with Marcus Mariota.

That became crystal clear the moment Mariota was sent to the bench in favor of Ryan Tannehill, who hasn’t looked too bad on the field.

Rivers has not been impressive at all this season. His play has dropped off, and it’s clear that he’s at the end of the road when it comes to his playing career.

Would the Titans even want to take him? I’m not sold on that idea at all. Why take Rivers when you can draft somebody and develop him?

Rivers only has a couple years left at most. Starting him would just slow down any plan at developing a long term passer.

If Rivers becomes a free agent, the Titans shouldn’t touch him. He’s simply not a long term solution at all. He will get signed somewhere, but it shouldn’t be Tennessee.