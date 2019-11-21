The Republican National Convention spent nearly $100,000 on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book, “Triggered,” for what RNC spokesman Mike Reed called “donor mementos,” according to new filings with the Federal Elections Commission, reports The New York Times.

The RNC paid Books A Million $94,800 for copies of the book a week before its release. “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” has topped The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list for two weeks. A significant portion of the sales were driven by “institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases,” per The Times.

The book has sold more than 115,000 copies as of Nov. 16, per print book sale tracking site NPD book scan.

“We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand,” Reed told the Times two days after the RNC sent out an email promoting “Triggered” as the book the “left doesn’t want you to read.”

“Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party,” he added.

Trump Jr. said he wrote the book to expose the “double standards and false equivalencies” that are so “flagrant” in Washington, D.C., and the media.