Former White House photographer Pete Souza poked fun at President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE‘s handwritten notes by comparing them to past notes by former President Obama.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Souza shared two photos side-by-side, with the first showing a viral close-up image of handwritten notes Trump used while speaking to reporters about the public impeachment hearings.

“I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zellinsky [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] to do the right thing,” the page reads in thick black marker.

The second photo in the post was a picture Souza snapped of notes Obama made while in office, showing the former president holding a yellow booklet of pages filled with nearly 40 lines of notes written in small print and what appears to be black pen ink.

In the post’s caption, Souza thanked Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, who captured the viral image of Trump’s notes, for taking a “great storytelling image.”

“Great storytelling image by Mark Wilson of Getty Images showing comrade minus’s handwritten remarks today,” Souza wrote. “Swipe to see an almost identical image I made of President Obama a few years ago.”

Earlier this week, Souza, who has been critical of Trump, also criticized White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamLive coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Vindman clashes with GOP MORE after she accused Obama officials of leaving “you will fail” notes behind in the White House for Trump aides.

Souza shared a photo of Obama leaving a note in the Oval Office for Trump and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Wild Wednesday: Sondland testimony, Dem debate take center stage Billy Ray Cyrus thanks Melania Trump after meeting with family of cyberbullying victim Trump rips speculation about his health after Walter Reed visit MORE, which read: “Michelle [Obama] and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways we can. Good luck and Godspeed…”

Grisham’s accusations about notes allegedly left by Obama staffers was also denied by a number of Obama aides earlier this week, including former national security adviser Susan Rice, who tweeted: “This is another bald faced lie.”