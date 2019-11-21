During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that “the evidence is clear” that President Trump used his office for his own gain, undercut American national security and the integrity of American elections, and “violated his oath of office.”

Pelosi said, “[T]he evidence is clear that the president has used his office for his own personal gain, and in doing so, undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to the Ukraine, to the benefit of the Russians, that he has undermined the integrity of our elections by what he has done, again, the Russian interference being ignored by him. And third, he has violated his oath of office.”

