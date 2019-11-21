Mayor Pete Buttigieg passed on the idea of doing the viral “High Hopes” dance popularized by his supporters.

“The less people that see me dance the better,” Buttigieg told a TMZ cameraman on Thursday morning. “I just don’t have that coordination.”

Supporters across the country are sharing videos of the special dance featuring Buttigieg’s campaign walk-on song High Hopes by Panic! at the Disco.

But Buttigieg said he was aware of the viral dance fever sweeping the nation.

“Yeah, you know I think joy is a really important part of this campaign and letting it all out, that’s a big part of that,” he said.

The dance was popularized on social media after video surfaced of one volunteer teaching the proper moves to supporters young and old.

On Sunday, a campaign staffer posted a video of the entire volunteer force doing the dance.

In September, supporters were filmed in Iowa doing the dance with giant blow-up posterboards of Buttigieg’s head.