Comedian Pete Davidson laid out how he is when he’s in a relationship with someone.

Davidson admitted he treats his girlfriends like “princesses,” according to an interview published Thursday by Paper magazine. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian opened up about his love language in Paper’s new Break The Internet issue.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” Davidson said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”

Davidson has recently been romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber. Before her, he briefly dated a few others, including actress Kate Beckinsale, after his emotional roller coaster of a relationship with pop star Ariana Grande.

I kind of feel bad for Davidson. His response to this question about love language clearly shows that he puts a lot into his relationships and yet he seems to always get the short end of the stick. He was reportedly engaged to Grande in June of 2018 after dating for literally probably a month.

The pair broke things off in October of 2018. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Reveals One Version Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Was For Marrying Pete Davidson)

I have no doubt that he showered Grande with whatever she wanted. I’m sure Davidson will catch a break soon. It’s just a matter of time.

Davidson did mention that he’s learned a lot from how public his previous relationships have been.

“So now I’m just as private as possible,” he admitted. “I’m as discrete as can be. I know now not to do PDA. I’m a very PDA [person], though. I’m a lovey person. I love licking faces.”