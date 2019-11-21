Hispanic and black Americans account for 60 percent of the U.S. population, as the number of U.S. counties with majority Hispanic, native or black populations has increased by 41 over the past two decades, according to a Pew Research Center survey based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

“Overall, 69 counties were majority Hispanic in 2018, 72 were majority black and 10 were majority American Indian or Alaska Native. The majority American Indian or Alaska Native counties are unique in that most have experienced overall population declines since 2000, even as the share of American Indian or Alaska Native residents in these counties remained fairly flat,” said the Pew analysis.

Additionally, the number of majority Hispanic counties in the U.S. has doubled since 2000. Most of those counties are along the U.S.-Mexico border and in Southern California and of the 151 counties, 69 were majority Hispanic, 72 were majority black and 10 were Native American and Native Alaskan.

“While the black share of the total U.S. population has not changed substantially over the last two decades, the number of majority black counties in the U.S. grew from 65 to 72 between 2000 and 2018. One contributing factor may be migration of black Americans from the North to the South and from cities into suburbs,” said Pew.