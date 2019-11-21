South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Gabbard, Buttigieg battle over use of military in Mexico MORE has a 7-point lead over his Democratic presidential rivals in Iowa, marking the third consecutive poll to show him leading in the Hawkeye State.

Buttigieg gets the support of 26 percent of likely Democratic Iowa caucusgoers in the Civiqs-Iowa State University poll released Thursday, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (I-Vt.) battle for second place at 19 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE comes in fourth at 12 percent. No other candidate breaks double digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 3 percent of likely caucusgoers said they were unsure of who they’d support if the race was decided today.

The poll showed Buttigieg with a 4-point lead among voters aged 35-49, and a 9-point lead among voters aged 65 years and up.

The Civiqs-Iowa State University poll follows a Des Moines Register-CNN-Mediacom survey showing Buttigieg with a 9-point lead and a Monmouth University poll showing him with a 3-point advantage in Iowa.

In another sign of growing momentum, a new poll released Wednesday showed Buttigieg with a 10-point lead in New Hampshire, which will hold the nation’s second nominating contest following Iowa.

The Civiqs-Iowa State University poll surveyed 614 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers from Nov. 15-19 and has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.