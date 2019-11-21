https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/buttigieg-poll-warren-iowa/2019/11/21/id/942750

Pete Buttigieg has a 7 point lead over Sen Elizabeth Warren in a new Civiqs-Iowa State University poll of likely Democratic caucusgoners in Iowa.

Here is how the poll, released Thursday, breaks down.

  • 26% support Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana
  • 19% back Warren of Massachusetts
  • 18% favor Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
  • 12% support former Vice President Joe Biden.

No other candidate received double-digit support.

The poll, conducted Nov. 15-19, surveyed 614 likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

