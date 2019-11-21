A majority of registered voters in Wisconsin oppose the impeachment and removal from office of President Trump, according to a poll released by Marquette University Law School Poll on Wednesday.

Fifty-three percent of poll respondents said they oppose the impeachment and removal from office of the president, while only 40 percent support it. The poll of 801 Wisconsin registered voters was conducted between November 13 and November 17.

The poll of the key battleground state President Trump won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by just 22,000 votes had more good news for the president.

President Trump defeated five of the six 2020 Democrat presidential candidates polled against him in head-to-head matchups: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Trump’s lead ranged from three percent (against Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders) to five percent (Elizabeth Warren) to eight percent (against Pete Buttigieg) to 13 percent (against Amy Klobuchar). You can see the results of these five matchups here:

President Trump 47 percent vs. Joe Biden 44 percent.

President Trump 48 percent vs. Bernie Sanders 45 percent.

President Trump 48 percent vs. Elizabeth Warren 43 percent.

President Trump 47 percent vs. Pete Buttigieg 39 percent

President Trump 50 percent vs. Amy Klobuchar 37 percent

Surprisingly, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is not among the top tier of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in any national poll, is the only Democrat candidate who currently leads the president in Wisconsin, but that lead is a very narrow one. Booker has the support of 45 percent of poll respondents, compared to the 44 percent who support President Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

The poll also has some good news for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the number one choice of likely Democrat primary voters.

Among likely voters in the April 7 Wisconsin Democrat primary voters, 30 percent say they would vote for Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders is in a distant second place with 17 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren in third place with 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg in fourth place with 13 percent.

Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar are tied for fifth place with three percent, while Andrew Yang and Kamala Harris are tied for seventh place with two percent.

Wisconsin voters appear to not be all that interested in the details of the current impeachment investigation.

Only 32 percent of respondents said they “followed the news and testimony in the impeachment investigation by the House of Representatives” very closely.

Another 33 percent said they followed it fairly closely. Thirty-four percent said they followed it not closely or not at all.

The Wisconsin poll was just the latest in a string of national and battleground state polls that have been favorable to the president.

Wisconsin voters, though, appear to have a nuanced view of the president’s conduct in office.

Fifty-two percent of poll respondents believe President Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals, while 29 percent do not, and 18 percent don’t know.

Forty-one percent of poll respondents believe President Trump held up military aid to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals, while 38 percent do not believe he held up the aid.

On the bigger question of whether he did something “seriously wrong” in his dealings with Ukraine, a plurality of Wisconsin voters give President Trump the benefit of the doubt.

While 42 percent of poll respondents believe the president did something “seriously wrong” in his dealings with Ukraine, 38 percent believe he did nothing wrong, while nine percent believe he did something wrong, but not seriously so.

The president’s job approval rating remains slightly under water with Wisconsin voters.

Fifty-one percent of poll respondents disapprove of the president’s job performance either “strongly” or “somewhat,” while 47 percent approve of his job performance “strongly” or “somewhat.”

The president gets good ratings for his handling of the economy, with 55 percent approving his performance on that front and 40 percent disapproving it.

Forty-five percent of poll respondents identified as Republican, 44 percent identified as Democrat, and ten percent identified as Independent.