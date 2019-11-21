A plurality of voters say that the media’s coverage of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE is biased, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released on Thursday.

Forty-six percent of Americans said the media’s coverage of the ongoing probe was biased against Trump, compared to 12 percent who thought coverage was actually biased in favor of the president.

A significant portion, 42 percent, said that media coverage wasn’t biased one way or the other.

The results were largely split along party lines: 67 percent of Republicans said Trump is being treated unfairly by the media’s coverage of impeachment, while just 27 percent of Democrats agreed with that sentiment.

Fifty percent of independents sided with Republicans, saying the media wasn’t treating Trump fairly in their coverage of the probe.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the media’s coverage of the impeachment inquiry.

The president said Wednesday’s impeachment hearings marked a “great” day for him and the Republican Party, even though the “fake” and “corrupt” media weren’t covering the event fairly.

The remarks came a day after several administration officials testified about the president’s efforts to use his office to pressure Ukraine to open investigations into his political rivals.

Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, in particular delivered a number of bombshells during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Sondland testified that Trump explicitly pushed for a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine conditioned on Kyiv launching politically-motivated investigations into the president’s rivals. He later acknowledged in his testimony that Trump had asked for “nothing” in terms of any quid pro quo.

Trump seized on Sondland’s testimony, claiming it exonerated him from any wrongdoing.

Democrats are currently investigating whether Trump tied military aid and a White House meeting to Ukraine publicly announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE, a leading 2020 presidential candidate.

The Hill-HarrisX poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Nov. 16 to 17. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

— Tess Bonn