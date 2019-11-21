Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, is expected to criticize Republicans for a “fictional narrative” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections during her testimony on Thursday before a House panel investigating President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE‘s dealings with Kyiv.

“These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” she will tell lawmakers as part of the impeachment inquiry, according to her opening statement.

“When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each another, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy,” she will add.

