An indicted associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani helped arrange meetings and calls for a $63,000 taxpayer-funded investigative trip to Europe by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and three aides, The Daily Beast reported.

Nunes aide Derek Harvey was involved in the meetings with Lev Parnas — arranged to help Nunes’ investigation work — and he accompanied Nunes to Europe along with fellow aides Scott Glabe and George Pappas, the outlet reported, citing Parnas’ lawyer Ed MacMahon and congressional records.

The late November-early December trip to Europe was part of Nunes’ investigation into the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, the outlet reported.

During the time Nunes was in Europe, Giuliani was in the middle of his ultimately successful campaign to oust U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a strategy Parnas and partner Igor Fruman were also involved in, according to the federal indictment against them.

The Justice Department indictment of Parnas and Fruman alleges they illegally moved money into American elections to “advance the political interests of . . . a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine.”

They have both plead not guilty to campaign finance charges.

Parnas “believed that what he was doing was furtherance of the president’s and thus our national interests,” Joseph Bondy, a member of Parnas’ legal team, said, the outlet reported.

“President [Donald] Trump’s recent and regrettable disavowal of Mr. Parnas has caused him to rethink his involvement and the true reasons for his having been recruited to participate in the president’s activities.

“Mr. Parnas is prepared to testify completely and accurately about his involvement in the president and Rudy Giuliani’s quid pro quo demands of Ukraine.”