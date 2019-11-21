Prince Andrew is ready to favorably consider a second television interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his appearance on the BBC was universally slammed, according to a Vanity Fair report.

The news of a possible attempt at contritition for his past actions comes just 24-hours after Prince Andrew said his “former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major distraction” from the charities and organisations he and the Royal Family support.

It was for that reason he asked the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, for permission to step back from public duties.

The Duke of York drew unprecedented criticism by the public and commentators who called his interview a PR disaster when it aired on Saturday night, pointing to his lack of clear memory over some events while claiming to know exact times and dates of others.

Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s accusers now known as Virginia Giuffre, for one she had dinner with Prince Andrew, danced with him at a club, and later had sex with him in Belgravia, central London.

Asked about Giuffre’s accusations, Prince Andrew told BBC’s Maitlis, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

Prince Andrew says he has ‘no recollection’ of ever meeting one of the women accusing him of sexual impropriety. The duke made the claims in a BBC interview about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Read more: https://t.co/38aG3fUaRG pic.twitter.com/3oucZr0YkI — ITV News (@itvnews) November 15, 2019

Many thought he would stay away from the limelight but he is now apparently contemplating another TV appearance, according to a royal source.

Vanity Fair said a source told them there were rumours Prince Andrew wanted to “put right the things he didn’t say” despite apparently telling the Queen his initial interview was “a great success”.

The source said: “Newsnight gave him the chance to show some remorse. He was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say. It was an open goal – he didn’t grasp it, and I think he sees that now.”

If any second interview does take place, it will defy the prince’s original take on the matter.

Andrew reportedly told the Queen the interview was “a great success.”

A friend of the duke told the Sun: “The duke went to church with the Queen (on Sunday) and was heard telling her it’s all been a great success.

“He thinks he’s done the right thing and has put the criticism to rest. He was all smiles and was looking very buoyant and happy.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

