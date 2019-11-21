Sixty-three percent of Americans said they support someone else’s freedom to practice religion at work or elsewhere in life “even if it creates an imposition or inconvenience for others,” according to a report by the Beckett Fund for Religious Freedom.

Additionally, 71% agreed it was OK to share beliefs with others and to have open conversations about religion in public. Sixty-six percent said religious organizations that provide services to help in the community should be just as eligible to receive government funds as non-religious organizations that provide the same kind of service.

“Most Americans recognize that the freedom to live and work according to our beliefs is an unalienable human right,” Emilie Kao, director of the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal. “All Americans lose when the government is empowered to punish citizens for living out their deeply held religious beliefs in the public square.”

The findings comes amid reports Jewish Americans were the most targeted religious group by religiously motivated bias crimes, according to the FBI.