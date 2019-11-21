“SEAL Team” took a hard look at Jason’s future in the new episode “The Ones You Can’t See.”

There were two main storylines in the seventh episode of season three. First, Jason contemplates surgery on an injured groin and what the future holds for him. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 2’)

The reality of the situation is that his career as a SEAL Team 6 operator is quickly winding down, and this point is driven home hard in this episode.

It’s a decision that is heavy on Jason’s mind and mental health. At one point in the episode, we see him destroy his apartment after it looked like he’d turned a positive corner.

In the final moments of the episode, he walks out of the hospital when asked to sign a waiver in case the surgery goes wrong and he can’t operate again.

He finds himself collapsed on his apartment floor fighting his emotions. It’s crystal clear that Jason isn’t ready for life after operating. He’s not ready at all.

Confirmation: Jason is NOT ok…

In the second storyline of the episode, Bravo is sent to Paris to protect a signing ceremony. With Jason stateside, Ray is in charge, and does an excellent job.

When faced with a tough call, he chooses the bold choice of attack the target with two teams. Unsurprisingly, Bravo takes out the bad guys and everybody makes it home.

Ray is proving he’s more than tested enough for his own team. Is that a storyline we’ll be revisiting again? I wouldn’t be surprised one bit.

It was another great episode of “SEAL Team,” and we got to focus a lot on Jason’s mental state. It’s a perfect example of how the show focuses on so much more than just the action scenes. I have no idea where we go from here, but I can’t wait.

Tune in Wednesday on CBS for episode eight. It should be a great one.