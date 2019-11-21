Rick Pitino won’t be coaching college basketball again anytime soon.

The former Louisville coach has found himself a career in Greece, and that’s where he intends on staying for the time being.

Pitino, who was one of the most celebrated coaches in the sport before Louisville ran him off, tweeted Wednesday that he was remaining with Panathinaikos because it’ll keep him close to his talent on the Greek national team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting fellow college basketball legend Jimmer Fredette is on the roster of the Greek powerhouse team.

Excited to be returning to @paobcgr. Awesome guys to coach and it will keep me closer to the talent with the National team. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 20, 2019

It’s cool that Pitino is crushing it in Greece, and is now paired with Jimmer. However, I really wish he’d return to the college game.

Sure, he might not get a major job due to the scandal he was engulfed in before Louisville got rid of him, but that’s not the point.

College basketball needs guys like Pitino. The sport needs villains in order to thrive. He was right out of central casting as far as it came to villains in college sports.

Nothing would be better than Pitino landing at a solid mid-major program and just dominating there. A mid-major program would likely tolerate his antics and baggage if it meant yearly trips to March Madness.

This is college basketball. It’s not a morality contest. The goal is to win, and Pitino gets that job done with ease.

Unfortunately, it looks like he’ll be stuck in Greece for the time being. Let’s hope he’s back in American next season.

I’m not kidding when I say Pitino returning to college basketball would be required viewing. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

H/T: Barstool Sports