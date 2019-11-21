The Republican National Committee (RNC) raked in more than $25 million during the month of October, nearly tripling what the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised, according the Federal Election Commission filings.

The RNC raised $25.3 million last month, bringing the party’s total fundraising haul to $194.0 million for the election cycle with $61.4 million cash on hand. Comparatively, the DNC raised $9.0 million over the same period, totaling $75.5 to-date with $8.7 million cash on hand.

The RNC also reported no debt, while the DNC’s debt lingers around the $7 million mark.

“While Democrats are focused on their sham impeachment charade, Republicans had another record-breaking fundraising month in October — the best off-cycle October in our party’s history,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “When you look beyond the beltway, it’s clear that the American people are sick and tired of the Democrats’ baseless investigations.”

“In 2020, voters will choose results over the Democrats’ polarizing political rhetoric and the RNC is in the strongest position possible to re-elect President [Donald] Trump and Republicans up-and-down the ballot,” she added.

While the DNC announced that October’s fundraising haul was the best monthly fundraising haul of the year so far, the RNC continues to surpass its previous fundraising records. The massive influx of cash is the largest off-cycle October haul in RNC history — it is nearly triple what was raised in the same month in 2017, the most recent non-election October. RNC has also generated the most cash on hand since 2012.

“Fueled by record-breaking fundraising, the RNC continues to target vulnerable Democrats with ads in their districts, including a recent five-figure newspaper ad buy centered around the first day of the public impeachment hearings,” Steve Guest, the RNC’s rapid response director, told The Daily Wire. “As frustration over the Democrats’ impeachment charade grows, our ‘Stop the Madness’ campaign has brought in over 75,000 new volunteers to the Party who are ready to re-elect President Trump and secure Republican victories in 2020.”

Accordingly, the RNC launched the “Stop the Madness” campaign in September after Democratic leadership announced that the House of Representatives would be moving forward with impeachment proceedings against the president. The campaign targets those Democrats in Congress for their “extreme actions.”

“Democrats promised to reach across the aisle and work with President Trump and Republicans to serve the American people, but instead are now pushing their hyper-partisan impeachment agenda,” McDaniel told Fox News in September. “Enough is enough; Americans are sick and tired of these witch hunts.”

Interestingly, the DNC chose to release its lagging financial report in the middle of the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate.

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, called the DNC’s latest numbers “embarrassing” and further stated that “the DNC is effectively bankrupt[,] which is huge problem for the eventual nominee.”

Embarrassing. The DNC is effectively bankrupt which is huge problem for the eventual nominee https://t.co/O5R1dp3p39 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 21, 2019

The Trump campaign, in partnership with the RNC, have together raised over $300 million thus far in 2019. Last month, the organizations reported having more than $156 million in the bank.

The two organizations are actively engaged in expanding the 2020 electoral map and have signaled confidence in winning a state like New Mexico, where Trump lost by eight points in 2016.