Republican National Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel, a strong Trump loyalist, revealed Thursday morning she does not talk politics with her uncle, “Never-Trumper” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

“A lot of families have disagreements right now about politics,” McDaniel said. “I think people can relate to that. So, we just choose not to talk about it when we see each other.”

She added: “I feel for [White House counselor] Kellyanne Conway, [whose husband George is a vigorous anti-Trump crusader].”

McDaniel made her family revelations at a Washington, D.C., press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Of her uncle’s disagreements with President Donal Trump (who once tweeted that the 2012 Republican presidential nominee was a “pompous ass”), the RNC chieftain said: “These are two grown men. Both very capable. They can work out their differences.”

But where Romney has suggested there might be something illegal in the president’s dealings with Ukraine President Zelenskiy over the business in that country of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, McDaniel made it clear she is firmly on the “Trump Train” on this one.

In her words, “I’ve said there is no quid pro quo, that he released the aid without conditions. You’ve heard [sic] the phone call, you even saw [U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon] Sonnland say no person on the planet told me the aid was conditioned on the meeting or any investigation.”

“I love my Uncle Mitt,” she said. “I used to see him a lot. The last time I saw him was at a Senate Policy lunch. My Dad [Oakland County, Michigan lawyer Scott Romney] was sick a couple of months ago, and I talked to Uncle Mitt a lot. Dad’s fine now. So, it’s family stuff [they talk about].”

Of her large extended family, the RNC chairman noted “my Romney side is one way, but my Mom [former Michigan Republican National Committeewoman Ronna Romney] and her side loves Trump. My Aunt Toby wrote on a piece of paper when Trump was elected: ‘He’s going to win in a landslide.'”

The Monitor’s Washington, D.C. bureau chief Linda Feldmann introduced McDaniel by noted she is the third generation of her family to address one of the publication’s breakfast, after grandfather and onetime Michigan Gov. George Romney and Uncle Mitt.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.