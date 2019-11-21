Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced Thursday that four senators have backed his bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill currently has eight sponsors, two Democrats and six Republicans.

“There is really no good argument against it,” Rubio said in a statement to the newspaper. “It’s better for our country.”

Critics of Daylight Saving Time note that studies show eliminating the twice-yearly change in time would cut down energy consumption, lower rates of car crashes and burglaries, and improve physical fitness. Some studies have also found that the changes are associated with an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

“We’re going to keep pushing on this,” Rubio said. “I really think this as close as we’ve ever come to getting it done.”