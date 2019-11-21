President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Glenn Beck during an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the infamous “black ledger” used to convict former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who is currently serving 7½ years in federal prison for financial crimes in Ukraine — was a “fraud” and part of an Obama-era-instated effort to discredit Donald Trump, which involved the DNC, Ukraine, and George “Spooky Dude” Soros.

“I am entirely convinced that this whole episode is just one chapter in at least a three or four chapter plan … to prevent [Trump] from being president, and should he become president, the insurance policy to remove him,” Giuliani said of the House impeachment inquiry. “And this Ukrainian stage also had a pre-election stage, because the black ledger against Manafort turned out to be a fraud.”

Giuliani explained that a Ukrainian nonprofit known as the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), which was co-funded by the Obama administration and far-left billionaire financier George Soros, was ironically under investigation for alleged corruption, namely a “misplaced” $4.4 million in U.S. funds designated to “fight corruption inside the former Soviet republic,” during the 2016 presidential election in America.

Ukrainian prosecutors however faced intense resistance from the U.S. Embassy in Kiev and then-embassy Charge d’ Affaires George Kent, the latter of whom testified during the first open hearing of the impeachment inquiry last week. Along with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, U.S. officials pressed the Ukrainian government to drop the AntAC investigation.

Then-FBI supervisor in charge of international fraud cases, Karen Greenaway, was at the time one of the lead agents in the Manafort investigation. Both Greenaway and Ambassador Yovanovitch were featured speakers at an AntAC conference in 2016, along with Yuriy Lutsenko, Ukraine’s new prosecutor general who was assigned to replace the lead prosecutor fired under pressure from the United States and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Greenaway has since joined AntAC’s supervisory board.

“The FBI had a case that was two years old, went back to 2014. The FBI had dismissed the case. This rogue FBI agent Greenaway, who is now working for Soros, wanted to reopen it. In order to reopen it, they needed newly discovered evidence. And when this meeting took place in January of 2016 at the AntAC, what the Obama people were asking the Ukrainians to do was to go get information on Manafort so they could reopen the investigation. And, lo and behold, this black ledger shows up on the doorstep of a parliamentarian, who then brings it to the prosecutor, but also does not forget to bring it to The New York Times first.”

