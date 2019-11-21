A New Jersey-based firm is recalling more than 97,000 pounds of salad products sold across the United States in Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle, and other locations, according to an alert posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Missa Bay, LLC. announced the recall Thursday saying the salad products contain meat or poultry that might contain E. coli 0157:H7, according to the agency’s notice. The products were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, the agency noted.

Those salad products also have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” within the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA posted a list of the affected products on its website. (USDA)

They were shipped to distribution locations in numerous states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“As part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation, the Maryland Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label. The state collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall,” said the USDA in the notice.

The USDA listed this recall as a high health risk, saying “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences,” according to the recall.

(vincent noel/Shutterstock)

It’s not clear if any illnesses were reported.

According to the agency, “Most people infected with STEC 0157:H7 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC 0157:H7 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

The USDA said that it is concerned some people might have the salad in their refrigerators or freezers. Consumers should throw out the salad products or return them to the place of purchase.

Here is the full list (pdf) of all the items affected.

Other details about the recall are not clear.