During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that if President Trump “tweets away at how wrong” the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry are, “let him come before the committee, under oath, and testify to what he tweets.”

Schumer said, “If Donald Trump tweets away at how wrong these witnesses are, let him come before the committee, under oath, and testify to what he tweets. Speaker Pelosi has said she would welcome President Trump coming and testifying. President Trump’s not been silent on these issues. He’s been tweeting away, ridiculing the witnesses, saying what they’ve said is wrong. Well, if he’s right, if he has nothing to hide, if he wants to convince the American people and the House of Representatives, let him come under oath and tell his side of the story. When he doesn’t come under oath — and he can do it tomorrow, or in the next few days — the American people will say, Mr. President, what are you hiding? What are you not telling the truth about?”

