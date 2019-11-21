(FOX NEWS) — Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said on Wednesday that the Clinton Foundation, founded by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is losing revenue due to a lack of donations.

“All that money has now dried up, literally,” Schweizer told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “The Clinton Foundation has had a hard time raising money because they don’t have the influence to sell. They don’t have power access to sell and that, I think, is the primary evidence for what the Clinton enterprise was all about.”

“The Clinton Foundation literally raised 10 percent of what it did in 2009 when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state,” Schweizer added, “and the international numbers are even worse.”

Read the full story ›