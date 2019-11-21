Musician Selena Gomez gave fans something to look forward to on Wednesday night.

Gomez teased her followers with a huge announcement, according to a report published by Elle magazine. Gomez’s website now shows the release date for her newest album “SG2.”

The album will be released on Jan. 10, 2020. “SG2” reportedly has a total of 13 tracks (via the album’s Apple Music page) and can be pre-ordered on Apple Music, Elle reported.

Apparently SG2 is just a temporary title with a temporary cover art! https://t.co/foEp3e9alj pic.twitter.com/w1vB3esOna — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 21, 2019

Fan Accounts on Twitter have noted that “SG2” is a temporary title for her upcoming album along with the cover art used to announce the release date on her website. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Opens Up About How Body-Shaming Effected Her Mental Health)

Gomez alerted fans to the news with an Instagram post with a series of black and white photos.

“Something exciting is coming tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

I immediately freaked out because I thought we were getting the whole album Thursday. However, I’m just as happy knowing the date I can expect a whole album from her. The new album will be released a whole five years after her last studio album “Revival” was brought into existence.

Her new singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” were great additions to the available music I can listen to by Gomez, but I really need more.