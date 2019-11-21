Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Thursday said she does not need to be “mansplained” by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The pair have been publicly spatting for days over the Violence Against Women Act. Ernst has suggested Schumer is halting her bill to thwart her re-election campaign. Schumer says Ernst is “afraid of the NRA.”

“I do not need to be mansplained by Chuck Schumer . . . I am a survivor,” Ernst told reporters Thursday, according to Radio Iowa. “I’m not afraid of anyone, folks. I have been through the worst of the worst, and I am here today.”

Earlier Thursday, a super PAC with ties to Schumer accused Ernst of failing to serve “the needs of domestic violence victims and those in the most vulnerable communities” after negotiations to reauthorize the legislation broke down.

House Democrats previously passed a version of the bill, but it has stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Jack Pandol, a representative for the GOP PAC Senate Leadership Fund, came to Ernst’s defense.

“This is a new low for Chuck Schumer’s Super PAC,” Pandol said. “Sen. Ernst is courageously fighting for protections for the vulnerable, and we should value her voice and experiences in this discussion.”