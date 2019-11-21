[embedded content]

The public will see Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court by the Obama administration on Dec. 9, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Graham made the statement in an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, the Washington Examiner reported.

He provided no other details, including how he learned the date.

Horowitz examined the use of the Democratic Party-funded “Steele dossier” of unverified charges against Donald Trump as evidence to obtain warrants from a FSA court to spy on the Trump campaign. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation debunked the document’s major claims and could not verify any other claims.

“It’ll be December 9th – you’ll get the report,” Graham told Hannity on Wednesday. “That’s locked.”

Attorney General William Barr told reporters last week the release of the report, completed in September, would come after a classification review and a final session for witnesses to provide feedback.

The investigation began in March 2018 after the then-Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released a memo alleging DOJ and FBI officials misled the FISA court to target Trump’s campaign. Democrats put together a rebuttal memo defending the actions of the DOJ and the FBI.

The Examiner said: “Republicans believe Horowitz’s report will shed light on the overreliance on an unverified dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele to obtain warrants to electronically monitor onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Some have even predicted indictments and prison time for officials who signed off on the warrants.”

The Steele report, funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, contained wild and unverified claims about President Trump. It was used politically to try to boost Clinton into the Oval Office in 2016.

Horowitz already has reported that there are major problems with the FBI’s procedures for handling of classified information and its use of surveillance tools.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation of the origins of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia probe.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, a member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, said in a recent interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he has asked the president to declassify documents regarding recorded conversations between FBI informants and former Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos.

The documents, he insisted, would “expose” the Obama Justice Department and FBI.

Former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova has said it appears that all four FISA warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were obtained by the Obama administration illegally.

WND has reported a former top Justice Department official at the center of the anti-Trump dossier scandal, Bruce Ohr, testified that the FBI was aware when it submitted the dossier as evidence that the author was biased against Trump and that Ohr’s wife worked for the company that produced the document.

But that information was withheld from the FISA court, according to congressional sources with direct knowledge of the closed-door deposition who spoke to investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Republican House members who questioned Ohr, including Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Darrell Issa of California, provided further information.

Meadows said Ohr confirmed in his interview that after the FBI terminated its relationship with Steele for leaking to the media, the bureau “privately reengaged with him and continued receiving his info.”

“This was after suggesting to the American public they had cut Steele off,” Meadows said in a tweet.

The FBI dropped Steele as a source in November 2016, but the Obama administration maintained contact with Steele by using Ohr as a back channel.

President Trump has suggested the scheming went all the way to the top of the Obama administration.