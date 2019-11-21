Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a strong lead in the latest poll of Democratic presidential candidates in New York from Siena College Research Institute.

Biden took a commanding lead over his closest competition among Democratic voters, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and about a third of Democrats said Biden has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump next November.

Biden: 24 percent.

Warren: 14 percent.

Sanders: 13 percent.

“With a little more than two months till Iowa kicks off the 2020 presidential voting and five months till New Yorkers get to weigh in, Joe Biden has opened up a 10-point lead over Elizabeth Warren 24-14 percent, after the two were tied last month,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement. “Sanders is right on Warren’s heals with 13 percent support, followed by Pete Buttigieg with five percent and Kamala Harris with three percent.

A majority of New Yorkers, 52 percent, say Trump ought to be impeached and removed from office, a slight decrease from last month.

“While a majority of New Yorkers continues to support impeaching and removing President Trump from office, the margin has narrowed since last month, as public House impeachment hearings have begun. More than three-quarters of Democrats continue to support it and more than three-quarters of Republicans continue to oppose it,” Greenberg added.

Siena polled 797 registered voters, with 380 Democrats, in New York state from November 12 to 18, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points, and 5.7 percentage points for Democrats.