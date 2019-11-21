Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner grilled U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Wednesday over his statements.

“So, you really have no testimony today that ties President [Donald] Trump to a scheme to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for these investigations?” Turner asked Sondland Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“Other than my own presumption,” Sondland responded.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

