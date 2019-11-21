Andrew Harnik/AP

Today’s public hearing — the fifth — is likely to be the last for a while.

Americans will begin their Thanksgiving holidays and lawmakers aren’t expected to convene these type of public sessions until at least December.

For that reason, the Democrats and Republicans appear intent on using their opening statements to sustain whatever momentum they think they have heading into the quieter period.

Chairman Adam Schiff used his to recap essentially the entire impeachment saga, from the ouster of the US ambassador to the irregular diplomatic channel to President Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, similarly ticked through all his grievances with the proceedings and every area that could possible exonerate the President.

The question is whether the attention paid to the hearings this week — fueled by rare broadcast television coverage and daily headlines — can last.